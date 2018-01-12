MENU
Carrie Underwood, Ludacris write song for Super Bowl

by The Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood teamed up with Ludacris to co-write a new song “The Champion,” which will be the opening video for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 airing on NBC. The song, which was also written by country songwriters Brett James and Chris DeStefano, was released Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Carrie Underwood teamed up with Ludacris to co-write a new song, "The Champion," which will open the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 airing on NBC.

The song and the accompanying video was released Friday. "The Champion," also written by country songwriters Brett James and Chris DeStefano, will be incorporated into NBC Sports coverage of the 2018 Winter Games as well.

Underwood said in a statement that "our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives."

Underwood has been performing the opening song for Sunday Night Football on NBC for the last five seasons.


