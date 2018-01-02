MENU
Kim Kardashian is grateful to doctors who took care of her sick son

by WENN

Kim Kardashian West is an American reality television personality, socialite, businesswoman and model. Birthday 10/21 1980, Photo Date: 11/1/11{&nbsp;}Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN Online

Kim Kardashian has thanked doctors for taking good care of her son Saint while he was hospitalized for pneumonia last month.

"The Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and Kanye West's two-year-old son was reportedly admitted into a Los Angeles hospital on Dec. 28, and spent two days there before he was released on Dec. 30, and the 37-year-old is now praising medical staff who worked nonstop to care for him.

"My precious baby boy is so strong!," she writes on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself holding her son. "After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's (intravenous therapy) and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary.

"I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He's home and all better. He's so resilient I'm sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."

Saint's hospitalization comes days after Kim, Kanye, their daughter North, and the toddler celebrated the holidays at a Christmas party at her mother Kris Jenner's house.

"Happy Holidays," she captioned a photograph of the family.

The couple is also gearing up for the arrival of their third child, a girl, via surrogate. Kim and her family recently celebrated the impending birth of the baby girl, who is reportedly due Jan. 18, at a Japanese garden-themed shower in November.

"Ok guys, my baby shower for baby number three," Kim said in an Instagram video. "It's just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It is so pretty."

