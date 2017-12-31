MENU
10 killed in fiery crash along Mexico's Pacific coast

by The Associated Press

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico, authorities said Sunday.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized.

A van carrying the family from Washington state as well as at least two local people collided with a motorcycle and another car. All of the vehicles caught fire.

Two people riding the motorcycle died as well as the driver of the other car.

Seven of those inside the van were killed, including five from the U.S. family and two Mexican residents. Two people from the U.S. were injured.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City confirmed only that "several" U.S. citizens were killed in the accident.

The van was rented and carrying the family to Acapulco when the crash occurred in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana.

