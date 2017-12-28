MENU
8
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Bed bugs force closure of urgent care at veterans center

by The Associated Press

FILE: Google Maps image of the Manchester, New Hampshire Veterans Affairs hospital. (Credit: Google Maps)

Bugs 3.jpg
manchester VA.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

3 photos

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Bed bugs have forced the closure of the urgent care clinic at a troubled New Hampshire veterans medical center.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the clinic closed Wednesday after bugs were found in the waiting room and in an exam room at the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Hospital director Al Montoya says the situation did not qualify as an emergency and patients were treated at another location. The hospital's pest control contractor hasn't responded to requests for comment.

The state's only veterans hospital came under scrutiny after a Boston Globe report in July revealed allegations of substandard care. Doctors had described a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren't always sterilized and patients not properly treated.

A task force has been formed to recommend changes at the facility.

Trending

1
 

Troy Police release names of victims in Troy Homicide investigation

Troy Police release names of victims in Troy Homicide investigation
2
 

Update: Troy homicide investigation continues

Update: Troy homicide investigation continues
3
 

Record Fentanyl bust made after suspect’s marriage proposal rejection

Record Fentanyl bust made after suspect’s marriage proposal rejection
4
 

Vigil held, reward offered in response to Troy murders

Vigil held, reward offered in response to Troy murders
5
 

State Police: robbery suspect taken into custody after brief pursuit on Thruway,

State Police: robbery suspect taken into custody after brief pursuit on Thruway,

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WRGB

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Troy Police release names of victims in Troy Homicide investigation

Troy Police release names of victims in Troy Homicide investigation
2

Update: Troy homicide investigation continues

Update: Troy homicide investigation continues
3

Record Fentanyl bust made after suspect’s marriage proposal rejection

Record Fentanyl bust made after suspect’s marriage proposal rejection
4

Vigil held, reward offered in response to Troy murders

Vigil held, reward offered in response to Troy murders
5

State Police: robbery suspect taken into custody after brief pursuit on Thruway,

State Police: robbery suspect taken into custody after brief pursuit on Thruway,
6

Community gathers to mourn murder victims

Community gathers to mourn murder victims
7

Local Pastor offers reward money to aid Troy quadruple homicide investigation

Local Pastor offers reward money to aid Troy quadruple homicide investigation
8

Police: Wilton man arrested, charged with sexually abusing minor

Police: Wilton man arrested, charged with sexually abusing minor
9

Crews battle three alarm fire in Hoosick Falls

Crews battle three alarm fire in Hoosick Falls
10

State Police: Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing elderly resident under his care

State Police: Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing elderly resident under his care