Up to 1,000 animals found in Iowa home, including creatures with 'DIY surgery'

Vinton Police estimate at least 500 and possibly up to 1,000 animals were inside the house and detached garage. The animals included rabbits, rats, mice, hedgehogs, chinchillas, turtles, fish, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, and a ball python. (KGAN)

WARNING: Some of the photos and details of this story may be disturbing to readers.

Law enforcement are at a property in Vinton where a massive animal rescue is underway.



The Vinton Police Department executed an administrative search warrant at the home at 607 W. 6th Street for suspected violations of city ordinances involving "dangerous and vicious animals" and nuisance abatement.

Vinton Police estimate at least 500 and possibly up to 1,000 animals were inside the house and detached garage. The animals included rabbits, rats, mice, hedgehogs, chinchillas, turtles, fish, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, and a ball python.

In a Facebook post, the Cedar Valley Humane Society wrote that some animals were living in cages with some deceased animals and rotting food. They also wrote that there are animals with "DIY surgery" in progress. Several dead animals were found scattered throughout the residence or stored in a freezer.

Volunteers from Cedar Valley Humane Society, Friends of the Shelter and Wild Thunder Animal Rescue all helped to remove the animals from the residence.

Four children were also found to be living at the home. The parents are cooperating with the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding the welfare of the children.

Vinton PD says no decision has been made regarding criminal charges or civil sanctions at this time.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is asking for donations of money, small animal cages, small animal bedding and small mammal food to care for the animals.

If you'd like to donate, you can here.

CBS2/FOX28 has a crew on the scene working to get more information.







