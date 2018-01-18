MENU
Alaska Airlines unveils new uniforms from Seattle fashion designer Luly Yang

by KOMO Staff

Alaska Airlines flight attendants model various styles being tested over the next 60 days. The flight attendant dresses feature asymmetrical hemlines, pops of color and custom-branded reversible belts. The dresses are complimented by an original Luly Yang scarf. (Photo: Alaska Airlines)

SEATTLE - Alaska Airlines has unveiled it's new West-Coast inspired line of uniforms, custom-designed by Seattle fashion designer Luly Yang.

A fashion show showcasing over 90 garments and accessories was held inside Alaska's hanger at Sea-Tac Airport Thursday afternoon.

"Luly's designs perfectly capture our fresh, West Coast vibe and we're absolutely thrilled with the collection," Sangita Woerner, Alaska Airlines' vice president of marketing said in a news release.

RELATED | Photos: Alaska Airlines uniforms through the decades

"Like our refreshed brand, launched in early 2016, our new uniform collection includes bright pops of color, clean lines and stunning finishes, creating a stylish yet approachable look," Woerner added.

Alaska said the new uniforms will make their official debut next week to a small group of employees. The airline said 130 employees including flight attendants, pilots, customer service agents and lounge employees, will begin wearing the uniforms to test them out over the next 60 days.

The airline said the new designs will be worn by all 19,000 Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air uniformed employees beginning in late 2019.

