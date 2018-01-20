MENU
Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Fiona's 1st birthday

by WKRC

The Cincinnati Zoo is throwing a party for its resident celebrity, Fiona. The baby hippo who defied the odds is turning 1 next week. (Cincinnati Zoo)

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Saturday was a big day at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo threw a party for its resident celebrity, Fiona. The baby hippo who defied the odds is turning 1 next week.

At only 29 pounds when she was born prematurely, Fiona's nurturing care team helped her survive and thrive. She's now close to 700 pounds, and she will double in size in 2018.

The festivities kicked off at the zoo on Saturday with Fiona enjoying some birthday cake.

Fiona-themed cookies, ice cream, t-shirts and tattoos were available at the celebration, and patrons were able to hear from the specialists from Children's Hospital who helped save Fiona's life.

