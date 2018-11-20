Millie Bobby Brown becomes UNICEF's youngest ever Goodwill Ambassador

Millie Bobby Brown has been named UNICEF's youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador.



Officials at the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced on Tuesday, World Children's Day, that the Stranger Things actress had become a Goodwill Ambassador at the age of 14.

"It's a dream come true to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador," she said in a statement. "It's a huge honour to join such an impressive list of people who have supported UNICEF over the years. I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf."

She also shared the news in an Instagram video in which she told her fans the role was "one of my biggest dreams" and she had been wanting to tell everybody for months.



Millie, who supported the organisation's inaugural World Children's Day last year (17), joins other celebrity ambassadors including David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra, Ricky Martin, Liam Neeson and Shakira.

As part of her new role, Millie has starred in a commercial to promote UNICEF's #GoBlue campaign for World Children's Day. In the advert, she plays the leader of a kids' command centre and calls in favours from Orlando, Liam and singer Dua Lipa to help spread the word and encourage people to wear blue to show their support for children's rights. She has also asked followers to sign a petition calling on world leaders to put children at the top of their agenda.

"I'm delighted to welcome Millie to the UNICEF family, particularly on World Children's Day," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "I know that Millie will use her passion and dedication to defend the rights of vulnerable children and young people everywhere."



The British actress, who will use her platform to raise awareness about children's rights and issues affecting the young, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night to discuss her new role and the campaign.