Plan to bring horse racing to Great Barrington delayed

by WRGB STAFF

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) -- The plan to bring thoroughbred horse racing back to the Great Barrington Fairgrounds next year is no longer on track, but organizers say they're not giving up.

Sterling Suffolk Racecourse LLC, parent company of Suffolk Downs in Boston, is waiting on the state Legislature to change racing laws so the company can extend its license and bring live horse racing to the western Massachusetts town.

Chip Tuttle, Sterling Suffolk's chief operating officer, tells The Berkshire Eagle the company sought the legislative changes in May 2018, but was not able to get it done by the time the session expired in July.

He says the plan is to bring it up again in the future.

The company in May agreed to a long-term lease with the nonprofit Great Barrington Fairgrounds.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

