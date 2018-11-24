Small Business Saturday in the Capital Region

Below are links to some of the participants in Small Business Saturday.

One day after shoppers packed malls nationwide, today local retailers are hoping you will continue searching for those perfect gifts and bargains with them.

Many are offering discounts and incentives.

In Downtown Albany you could win hundreds of dollars in gift certificates by entering the Downtown Albany BID's Facebook Selfie Contest. Snap a selfie with your purchase, a wish list item or store employee, then post it using #ShopSmallDowntownAlbany.

Download the 2018 Downtown Albany Small Business guide here.

In Schenectady, the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and Capital Region Chamber have partnered for the fifth year to help small businesses kick off the holiday season. Click here for a list of participating restaurants and stores.

The Troy Business Improvement District wants you to celebrate the holidays among friendly faces and shop small with a community of small businesses and entrepreneurs . Arrive early for special promotions to receive an “enjoytroy” tote bag at select businesses. Peruse the over 60 unique boutiques, and enjoy a full day of fun with breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Troy’s cafes, bars and restaurants. Get a selfie with Santa and enjoy a free holiday shuttle. Download the map here. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden also issued a proclamation to commemorate Small Business Saturday 2018 in the Collar City. Read the proclamation here.

The Lake George Regional Chamber offers a list here of areas and businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday.

You can also join WEQX in Downtown Glens Falls for Local Shops and Local Hops celebrating Small Business Saturday.