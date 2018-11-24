MENU
Panic as ferry hits dock at San Francisco's Ferry Building

by The Associated Press

In this image taken from video a ferry carrying dozens of passengers crashes into a dock at San Francisco's famed Ferry Building on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Tiffany Dennis via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a ferry boat carrying 53 passengers crashed into a dock at San Francisco's famed Ferry Building, injuring two people on board.

A spokeswoman for Golden Gate Ferry told the Marin Independent Journal that the ferry coming from Larkspur was damaged in Friday's crash. Priya Clemens says the cause of the accident is under investigation, and employees aboard are being questioned.

A witness told The Associated Press that the ferry had bumped into one dock before careening toward another.

Tiffany Dennis said the crash set off panic among a crowd of people dining and shopping at the waterfront attraction. The vessel came to a stop when it struck a concrete walkway.

The newspaper says a passenger and a worker aboard had minor injuries.

