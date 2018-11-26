Recall: Potential leak of some heat wraps can cause skin burns, blisters, irritation

Pfizer is recalling six lots of their ThermaCare HeatWrap products due to a potential for the wraps leaking and causing skin injuries.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall information states Pfizer Consumer Healthcare initiated the recall because the six products involved can leak, causing skin injuries such as burns, blisters, or skin irritation.

Used to provide heat therapy for relief of muscle aches and pains, the six products are being recalled nationwide. The lots were distributed from September 2017 through August 2018. Anyone with the affected products should stop use immediately, record the lot number and throw the product away without opening the foil pouch.

Consumers can the call the company at 1-800-323-3383 for replacement or to be reimbursed.

The following products are part of the recall (Product, lot #, expiration date, SKU, UPC, item count):

Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR S68516 2020-07 F00573301314 305733013144 3 + 1 one-time use wraps per carton

Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR T26686 2020-07 F00573301303C 305733013038 3 one-time use wraps per carton

Menstrual Pain Therapy 8HR T26691 2020-07 F0057332002H 305733020029 3 one-time use wraps per carton

Menstrual Pain Therapy 8HR T26693 2020-08 F00573302044 305733020449 3 + 1 one-time use wraps per carton

Joint/Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR 8054HA T26686 2020-07 F00573301311 305733013113 Multi-pack 11 one- time use wraps per carton

Joint/Muscle Pain Therapy 8HR 8054HB T26686 2020-07 F00573301311 305733013113 Multi-pack 11 one- time use wraps per carton